President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Pakistan on Saudi Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari has awarded the prestigious Nishan-e-Pakistan (Military) to Vice Admiral Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Ghuraibi, Chief of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, in recognition of his professional services and his role in strengthening the fraternal ties between the Pakistan Navy and the Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

According to a statement from the President’s Office, a special ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, attended by senior officials from Pakistan’s armed forces.

Following the ceremony, Vice Admiral Al-Ghuraibi met with President Zardari. The President congratulated him on receiving the award and praised his efforts to promote cooperation between the two naval forces. Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki was also present at the meeting.

President Zardari emphasized the importance Pakistan places on its relationship with Saudi Arabia and expressed deep gratitude for the Kingdom’s consistent support during challenging times. He noted with satisfaction the ongoing naval cooperation and stressed the need to further enhance it.

The President appreciated Saudi Arabia’s participation in the upcoming joint maritime exercises “AMAN-25” and “AMAN Dialogue-25” scheduled for February 2025, stating that such engagements play a vital role in enhancing maritime collaboration and mutual understanding.

He also praised Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s vision, noting that his leadership is steering the Kingdom toward development, prosperity, and positive change.

Acknowledging Saudi confidence in Pakistan Navy’s training system, President Zardari underlined the importance of expanding training collaboration between the two navies.

Concluding the meeting, the President asked Vice Admiral Al-Ghuraibi to convey his sincere goodwill and best wishes to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reaffirming the deep, historic, and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.