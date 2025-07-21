Heavy rains lash Rawalpindi, Islamabad; car swept away in flash flood

ISLAMABAD – Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds hit Rawalpindi and Islamabad once again, causing flash flooding in the Saidpur stream, where a car was swept away by the raging water.

According to the Managing Director (MD) of WASA, the heaviest rainfall was recorded in Saidpur, located in the catchment area of Nullah Lai, where 124 mm of rain was measured. Additionally, 46 mm of rain was recorded in Golra and 16 mm at the PMD site.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has predicted more intense rainfall across Punjab starting today, warning that the new spell will be stronger.

Following the downpour, the water level in Nullah Lai rose to 10 feet at Katarian and 5 feet at the Gawalmandi Bridge.

The district administration reported that illegal constructions in Saidpur worsened the water flow, causing a vehicle to fall into the stream. The administration’s spokesperson confirmed that stagnant water has accumulated in low-lying areas due to these encroachments.

Officials stated that illegal structures will be demolished and the anti-encroachment operation will continue until all obstructions are removed.