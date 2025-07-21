Balochistan ‘honour killings’: Post-mortem reveals 16 bullet wounds on victims

QUETTA – The post-mortem report of a man and woman killed in an alleged honour killing in Balochistan has been released. According to the report, Ehsanullah was shot nine times, while the woman, Bano Bibi, sustained seven bullet wounds.

As reported by local media, the horrific incident occurred in the outskirts of Quetta, in the Degari area, where the couple was allegedly murdered over so-called honour.

Following a court order, the bodies were exhumed and examined by Police Surgeon Dr. Ayesha Faiz, who confirmed the number of gunshot wounds and stated that both victims were killed on June 4, 2025.

Since the case surfaced, police have registered an FIR and launched a series of raids. So far, 13 suspects involved in the double murder have been arrested, with the number of detainees continuing to rise.