Did PM Shehbaz Sharif announce Loader Rickshaws for position-holder Students?

Islamabad – Pakistan’s incumbent government announced a handful of initiatives for students, including Laptops, E-Bikes, Solar setups, and more.

Amid back-to-back youth-centric programs, a cutting from an Urdu newspaper is doing rounds online suggesting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced electric rickshaws and loaders to position-holder students across country. The claim is being widely shared and criticized, with many questioning the government’s priorities.

Several social media activists including anchorperson Maleeha Hashmey, also shared a clip while expressing concerns over the government’s vision. The headline in question reads: “Prime Minister Announces Electric Rickshaws and Loaders for Top Students”, sparking outrage and ridicule online.

Amid outrage over these outlandish posts, Daily Pakistan checked the fact and claim turns out to be false and taken out of context.

It started with high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in which he announced that the federal government will provide electric bikes (e-bikes) to high-achieving students from educational boards across the country. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to promote environmentally friendly transportation and support deserving youth.

In same meeting, the premier instructed authorities to develop comprehensive plan to make electric vehicles more accessible to the general public. He said any government-run scheme involving e-bikes, rickshaws, or loaders must ensure high safety and quality standards.

Additionally, the meeting discussed a separate scheme aimed at providing electric rickshaws and loaders to low-income individuals on easy installments, not for students.