Gold price in Pakistan decreases

The price of gold in Pakistan decreased by more than Rs2,000 per tola on Saturday.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the gold price decreased by Rs2,050 per tola, to Rs227,250 per tola.

The price of 10 gram gold decreased by Rs1,758 per tola, to Rs194,830 per tola.

In the international market, according to the association, the gold rate decreased by $4 per ounce, to $1,961 per ounce.