Decision on Dar’s appointment, Miftah's removal taken at a secret location in London

LONDON – PML-N senior leader Ishaq Dar was sworn in as a senator on Tuesday, paving the way for his appointment as the next finance minister of Pakistan.

The decision on Dar's appointment was made at crucial meetings at a central London apartment owned by an Islamabad-based businessman. Dar will be replacing Miftah Ismail, who resigned as finance minister of Pakistan last week.

In a huge turn of events for Dar and Ismail personally and for the PDM government collectively, Dar took oath as a senator in Islamabad. However, Ismail is staying in London with his wife.

The first meeting on Ismail's removal took place before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left London for New York. The meeting was held among PML-N patron Nawaz Sharif, PM Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar and the location of all these meetings was kept secret.

Unlike previous meetings, the first of the three meetings on this issue was not held at Hasan Nawaz Sharif’s office but at the apartment of Jawad Sohrab Malik, a billionaire Pakistani businessman from Islamabad.

The second meeting was held on Saturday among the Sharif brothers, Ishaq Dar and a few others at the same apartment. Soon after, two pictures -- one of Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif whispering into each other’s ears, and the other of Ishaq Dar seen in the frame of three at an upscale building -- caught the media's attention.

It later emerged that the meeting was held at Malik’s apartment, located in an upscale block of flats in a posh area of central London.

On Sunday, the same apartment hosted the third and the last meeting with Miftah Ismail, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Malik Ahmed Khan were in attendance. It’s this meeting where the decision was taken that Dar would accompany PM Shehbaz to Pakistan and take oath as finance minister of Pakistan on Tuesday (today).

Jawad Sohrab Malik is the nephew of Mohammad Mian Soomro, who was the former caretaker prime minister, chairman of the Senate, and privatisation minister in the previous government.

Malik has several business interests in the Middle East, Pakistan and the UK. He is known to have maintained connections in the power corridors in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Dar, who was staying outside of the country for the past five years, told to the media before heading to Pakistan on Monday morning that he had his eyes set on putting the weakening economy back on track. Within hours, he took oath in the Senate.

Dar said he was looking forward to taking oath as Pakistan’s finance minister and then doing his best to stabilise the struggling economy.

Accepting that he faced an uphill task in Pakistan, Dar told reporters that with God's blessings he would bring the economy back on track.