Kuwait, Qatar’s emirs accept PM Shehbaz's invitation to visit Pakistan

Web Desk
04:00 PM | 26 May, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani have accepted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s invitation to visit Pakistan, marking a major breakthrough in the country’s diplomatic efforts. 
In separate meetings of ambassadors of Kuwait and Qatar with the prime minister on Sunday, they presented the letters of their respective leaders, confirming their acceptance of invitation to visit Pakistan.
In a meeting, Ambassador of Kuwait Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Al-Mutairi handed over the letter of the Emir of Kuwait to the prime minister which conveyed a message to accept the invitation of the prime minister to visit Pakistan on the mutually agreed dates. 
Receiving the letter, the prime minister recalled his recent meeting with the Kuwaiti Emir held on the sidelines of World Economic Forum on April 2028, 2024. PM Shehbaz expressed his satisfaction that the next meeting of the Pakistan-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission was going to be held in Kuwait on May 28-30. 
He stressed to fully prepare the upcoming visit of the Kuwaiti Emir to Pakistan to ensure the mutually beneficial outcomes of the meeting. Meanwhile Qatar’s envoy to Pakistan Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater also called on the prime minister and presented to him the letter from the Emir of Qatar conveying the message to accept the invitation to visit Pakistan on the mutually convenient dates.
Earlier, Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
The prime minister conveying his heartfelt gratitude to the Qatari Emir, emphasized that Pakistan deeply valued its historic brotherly relations with Qatar and reiterated Pakistan’s firm determination to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. 
He said that both sides should start preparations for the visit with an exchange of delegations between the two capitals to ensure that the high-level visit was productive and successful and results were beneficial for both the countries.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

