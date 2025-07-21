Gold price jumps by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan amid buying spree

KARACHI –Gold prices witnessed another surge in the local market as per tola price of yellow metal moved up to Rs361,200 on July 21, 2025.

Amid surge in global market, price of gold in Pakistan rose by Rs. 3,600 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs. 361,200 per tola. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs. 3,087, reaching Rs. 309,671.

This sharp rise follows a similar upward trend in the global market, where gold climbed by $36 per ounce, with the new international rate recorded at $3,387 per ounce.

Gold market remains in see-saw mode amid global economic uncertainty, fluctuations in currency values, and increased investor demand for safe-haven assets like gold.

Investors and consumers alike are keeping a close watch on the market, as further changes in economic conditions could lead to additional volatility in gold prices.