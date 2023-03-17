Gold price reaches Rs204,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs700 to reach Rs204,200 on Friday as the commodity witnessed bullish trend during this business week.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs600 to settle at Rs175,068.

The gold metal also witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price surged by $10 to close at $1936.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.