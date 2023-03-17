Search

BusinessGold & Silver Rate

Gold price reaches Rs204,200 per tola in Pakistan

08:37 PM | 17 Mar, 2023
Gold price reaches Rs204,200 per tola in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs700 to reach Rs204,200 on Friday as the commodity witnessed bullish trend during this business week.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs600 to settle at Rs175,068.

The gold metal also witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price surged by $10 to close at $1936.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.

Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar in interbank market

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

All eyes on Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar to bail out Pakistan’s struggling economy

10:35 AM | 17 Mar, 2023

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 March 2023

09:27 AM | 17 Mar, 2023

200 Prize Bond 2023 – check draw results online

09:00 AM | 17 Mar, 2023

Global airlines suffer for failing to repatriate $290 million from Pakistan

09:44 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

08:20 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistan rupee ends losing streak, gains 0.03pc against US dollar in inter-bank

11:34 AM | 16 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik calls on UAE ambassador

10:07 PM | 17 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 17th March 2023

08:31 AM | 17 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 17, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.5 286.5
Euro EUR 298.5 301.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 339.5 343
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.25 77.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 186 188.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.98 756.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.88 36.23
Indian Rupee INR 3.42 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.97 926.94
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.2 62.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.2 176.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.69 26.99
Omani Riyal OMR 731.5 739.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.37 78.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.88 27.18
Swiss Franc CHF 307.29 309.77
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.30

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price reaches Rs204,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs700 to reach Rs204,200 on Friday as the commodity witnessed bullish trend during this business week.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs600 to settle at Rs175,068.

The gold metal also witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price surged by $10 to close at $1936.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Mar-2023/pakistani-rupee-gains-against-us-dollar-in-interbank-market

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: