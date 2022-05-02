Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 May 2022

08:10 AM | 2 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 May 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 132,000 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 113,200. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 103,766 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs  120,999.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 132,000 PKR 1,585
Karachi PKR 132,000 PKR 1,585
Islamabad PKR 132,000 PKR 1,585
Peshawar PKR 132,000 PKR 1,585
Quetta PKR 132,000 PKR 1,585
Sialkot PKR 132,000 PKR 1,585
Attock PKR 132,000 PKR 1,585
Gujranwala PKR 132,000 PKR 1,585
Jehlum PKR 132,000 PKR 1,585
Multan PKR 132,000 PKR 1,585
Bahawalpur PKR 132,000 PKR 1,585
Gujrat PKR 132,000 PKR 1,585
Nawabshah PKR 132,000 PKR 1,585
Chakwal PKR 132,000 PKR 1,585
Hyderabad PKR 132,000 PKR 1,585
Nowshehra PKR 132,000 PKR 1,585
Sargodha PKR 132,000 PKR 1,585
Faisalabad PKR 132,000 PKR 1,585
Mirpur PKR 132,000 PKR 1,585

