Indian Army exposes own media’s lies over Pakistani drone claims

NEW DELHI — Indian Army exposed Godi media, as prominent journalist Barkha Dutt, Arnab Goswami and others crossed all limits in spreading lies, and ended up being ridiculed by world.

As Indian media being red-faced over hilarious claims, Indian army cleared air on reports regarding Pakistani drones allegedly operating over Indian territory. Reports circulated by media outlets suggested that Pakistani drones were spotted in Jammu, with some outlets claiming they were captured. Barkha Dutt even implied that these drone sightings were linked to a response to Indian Prime Minister Modi’s recent speech.

Indian Army confirmed that no such drones had been detected. “There has been no report of any Pakistani drone in Indian airspace. The situation remains peaceful and is fully under control,” the Army said in its official statement.

Pakistani security sources have also dismissed the allegations, calling the reports fabricated and false. According to them, no Pakistani drone has crossed the border or the Line of Control (LoC). Security officials further stated that Indian media was continuing its pattern of spreading misleading and inaccurate information regarding ceasefire violations, while Pakistan has adhered to the ceasefire agreement.

Security sources emphasized that, in contrast to the media claims, it is actually Indian drones that have been violating the ceasefire along the LoC and Working Boundary. The ongoing exchange of accusations and misinformation between the two sides highlights the growing tensions in the region.

As of now, both governments have refrained from escalating the issue, but the ongoing media frenzy has added to the already strained relations between the two nations.