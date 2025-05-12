‘I’d rather fight Chinese than Pakistanis,’ ex-Indian army officer praises Pakistan’s combat skills

DELHI – Former Indian army officer PL Shankar has heaped praises on Pakistan armed forces for their combat skills following a recent escalation between the neigbhouring countries.

Shankar acknowledged the Pakistan’s superior combat prowess while giving his analysis in a talk show where other former Indian officers were also present.

“We have gotten something very important, see war is a two sided function and you actually fought against Chinese equipment with the people who can handle these equipment better than Chinese,” he commented.

Praising the fighting capabilities of the Pakistani forces, Shankar stated: “I always maintained between the Pakistan and Chinese, I prefer to fight the Chinese than Pakistan because Pakistanis are good at fighting”.

The remarks from a former senior military officer of India comes after Pakistan gave a befitting response to aggression launched by India after leveling false allegations of involvement in Pahalgam incident.

Last week, India resorted air and missile strikes in Pakistan, leaving over two dozen people dead in different cities of the country. It also sent a huge number of drones , which were all shot down by the Pakistani forces in a swift action.

In response, Pakistan launched ‘Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos’ and inflicted heavy damages on the neighbouring country.

During the fight, China-made fighter jets JF-17 Thunder engaged the Indian aircraft in dogfight and downed five of their planes, including Rafales, in a major success.

The multifaceted response from Pakistan left India helpless as it started engaging international powers including the US for ceasefire.

Resultant, both sides agreed to the US brokered ceasefire agreement, ending the conflict, but it has clearly reflected the military might of Pakistan.