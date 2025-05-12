PSL 2025 remaining matches likely to be held in Pakistan

LAHORE – The remaining matches of PSL 2025 are likely to be resumed this in Pakistan as venue would not be changed, it emerged on Monday.

Reports said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has informed all franchise about the decision while an official statement is yet to come.

It is recalled that the remaining matches of PSL 2025 were postponed due to war between Pakistan and India, and now the dates between May 16 to 18 are under consideration to resume the league.

The final schedule of PSL 10 will be finalized soon, and the remaining matches of the PSL will be held in Pakistan.

Talks are also ongoing with local and foreign players for the remaining matches of PSL. A total of 8 matches are left, including the playoff round.

Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the final decision about the PSL 2025 matches will be taken by today evening.

On the other hand, PCB has announced the resumption of men’s domestic cricket events following a brief postponement due to the prevailing situation in the country.

Starting today, the Regional Intra-District Challenge Cup and Inter-District U19 One-Day Tournament are back in action, ensuring competitive cricket continues at the grassroots level. Additionally, the President’s Trophy Grade II, which was also affected by the postponement, will restart from 14 May.

The quarter-finals of the tournament will be played from 19 to 21 May, while the semi-finals will take place from 24 to 26 May.

The final of the tournament will be held from 28 to 31 May.