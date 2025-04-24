PSL 10: Peshawar Zalmi opt to field first against Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to field against Lahore Qalandars in the 14th match of Pakistan Super League Season 10 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Zalmi captain Babar Azam invited Lahore Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, to bat first.

So far in the tournament, Lahore Qalandars have played 4 matches, winning 2 and losing 2, earning 4 points on the table. Peshawar Zalmi, with 1 win and 3 losses in 4 matches, stands with 2 points.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Asif Ali, Sikandar Raza, Rashid Hussain, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Azab.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Hussain Talat, Mitchell Owen, Abdul Samad, Alzarri Joseph, Luke Wood, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza.