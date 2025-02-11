New-look National Stadium inaugurated in grand ceremony

KARACHI – The National Stadium was magnificently inaugurated after renovations and construction to ensure a grand hosting of the Champions Trophy.

The event was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Governor Kamran Tessori, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, and Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

A large number of dignitaries, including provincial ministers, senior officials, renowned cricketers, and citizens, participated in the event. Following the completion of the first phase of the Rs. 3.5 billion renovation project, the ceremony featured a vibrant musical program.

Popular singers Ali Zafar, Shafqat Amanat Ali, Sahir Ali Bagga, and others entertained the audience with their performances.

Attendees enjoyed visuals displayed on two digital screens inside the stadium. A mesmerizing laser light show using newly installed LED lights was also presented.

The event concluded with a spectacular fireworks display. Entry for the general public was free.