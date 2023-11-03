FG/Din Polo secure spot in main final of Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup

LAHORE — FG/Din Polo solidified their place in the main final of the 10th Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup 2023, after an impressive and commanding 10-5 triumph over Master Paints at the Lahore Polo Club ground.
The FG/Din Polo squad showcased exceptional teamwork and individual brilliance, with Juan Cruz Greguol, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, and Mian Abbas Mukhtar each contributing a remarkable three goals. Not to be outdone, Amirreza Behboudi shone for Master Paints with three goals of his own, while Agha Musa Ali Khan added two goals to their tally.
In the tournament’s earlier match, DS Polo/Sheikhoo earned their place in the Subsidiary Finals by overpowering the Newage Cables/Master Paints team with a resounding score of 12-7. The Argentine sensation, Nicholas Roberts, led the charge for DS/Sheikhoo with a phenomenal eight-goal performance. Meanwhile, Col Omar Minhas and Daniyal Sheikh secured two goals each to bolster their side’s victory. Hamza Mawaz Khan stood out for Newage Cables/Master Paints with a valiant six goals, and Alman Jalil Azam added one more to their scorecard.
Friday promises to deliver another day of exhilarating polo action, with two pivotal matches on the horizon. The first match will feature a face-off between Rijas Polo and Diamond Paints teams at 2:30 PM, setting the stage for an intense battle of polo prowess. Following that, the Remounts will go head-to-head with Pebble Breaker at 3:30 PM, promising a spectacle that polo enthusiasts won’t want to miss.
Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank and open market on Friday.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.15 for buying and Rs285.15 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 346 for buying, and 350 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.15
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.85
|755.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.94
|36.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.07
|918.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.94
|59.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.96
|165.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.05
|25.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.39
|738.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.25
|77.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.06
|25.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.9
|311.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Friday despite the negative global trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs215,700 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,930 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Karachi
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Quetta
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Attock
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Multan
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.