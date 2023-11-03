Iqbal Day: Govt announces public holiday on November 9

ISLAMABAD – The caretaker government on Friday announced public holiday on November 9 on account of Iqbal Day.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification which read, “November 9, Thursday, will be a public holiday across the country.

November 9 is observed as “Iqbal Day” across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Allama Mohammad Iqbal. This year would be his 146th birth anniversary.

Dr Iqbal played an instrumental role in inspiring millions of Muslims across the sub-continent to seek an independent homeland where they could practice Islam freely.

The day would dawn with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Dr Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877. He was an acclaimed poet and philosopher. He is credited with writing poetry and using his political influence to demand the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims.

A change of guards ceremony will also be held at his mausoleum in Lahore.