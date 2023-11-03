Pakistanis can obtain e-visa for Turkey: Check eligibility, fee and procedure to apply here

ANKARA - Türkiye has introduced an e-visa service for Pakistanis allowing tourists and business people to obtain their visas without visiting Turkish missions.
This service, poised to assist flyers, is available for ordinary passport holders with valid Schengen, USA, UK, and Ireland visas, or residence permits and allows them a one-month single entry e-Visa. The visa is valid for a period of 180 days.
As per the visa rules, official passport holders are exempted from visas for their travels to Türkiye up to 90 days.
To apply for e-visa to visit Turkey, Pakistani applicants can visit the official website (https://www.evisa.gov.tr/en/) and apply by filling in the required information.
Applicants can then make the necessary payments using a credit or debit card (Mastercard, Visa, or UnionPay) as per their convenience and finally download and print the e-Visa.
The visit visa fee for Pakistani nationals is set at 60 USD, making the Turkey tour an affordable option for globetrotters from Pakistan.
It bears mentioning that one of the conditions that the applicant needs to fulfill is that they need to prove to have a return ticket, hotel reservation, and at least 50 $ per each day of their stay; the applicant's passport should also cover the period that they will be staying in Türkiye.
Turkey is a transcontinental country, straddling both Europe and Asia, with a small part of its territory located in southeastern Europe (Thrace) and the majority in southwestern Asia (Anatolia). Its strategic location has historically made it a bridge between the two continents.
The population of Turkey is approximately 84 million people, making it one of the most populous countries in the region. The country's diverse population is a vibrant tapestry of cultures, languages, and traditions, adding to its rich heritage.
Turkey is a popular tourist destination, attracting millions of visitors annually. In recent years, it has welcomed around 50 million tourists per year, making it one of the top travel destinations globally.
Some of the must-visit places in Turkey include Istanbul, a city straddling two continents with its iconic mosques and bustling bazaars; Cappadocia, known for its surreal rock formations and hot air balloon rides; Pamukkale, famous for its terraces of mineral-rich thermal waters; and Ephesus, an ancient city with well-preserved Roman ruins.
