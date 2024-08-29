Canada ends relaxation for work permit in massive immigration overhaul

Search

Immigration

Web Desk
03:15 PM | 29 Aug, 2024
TORONTO - The government of Canada has ended another relaxation regarding the work permit as the country grapples with the challenge of immigrants.

The government has now announced the immediate termination of a temporary policy that permitted visitors on temporary visas to apply for work permits from within the country.

This policy was introduced in August 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, when social distancing protocols brought travel to a standstill.

Under the policy, visitors could apply for work permits without leaving Canada. It also allowed individuals who had held work permits within the previous 12 months and had since changed their status to “visitor” to continue working legally while awaiting a decision on their new work permit applications.

Interestingly, the policy was scheduled to end on February 28, 2025, however, a decision has been taken in this regard to end it immediately. 

Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has confirmed that the decision to end the policy is part of a broader strategy to manage the number of temporary residents and uphold the integrity of Canada's immigration system. The department has clarified that applications submitted under the policy before August 28 will still be processed.

The policy’s early termination comes in response to concerns that it was being exploited by some who were misleading foreign nationals into working in Canada without proper authorization.

This move is part of a series of changes aimed at reducing the number of temporary foreign workers in Canada. Earlier, this week, the Department of Employment and Social Development announced a pause in processing Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) applications under the Low-Wage stream of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) for areas with an unemployment rate of 6% or higher.

Moreover, a new restriction limits the proportion of foreign workers that employers can hire under the TFWP to 10% of their total workforce, and the maximum employment term for low-wage workers will be reduced from two years to one year.

Meanwhile, Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau has also announced plans to reduce the number of low-wage, temporary foreign workers and permanent residents allowed entry to the country.

Immigration

03:15 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

