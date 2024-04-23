Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Immigration

Iran visa fees in Pakistan: What you need to know

Web Desk
07:39 PM | 23 Apr, 2024
Iran Visa

For those planning a journey from Pakistan to Iran, understanding the intricacies of visa fees and requirements is paramount. Below is an in-depth guide to help you in navigating through the whole process:

Visa Fee Structure

The visa fee structure varies depending on the type of visa you require. For those going on a pilgrimage, the Ziarat visa offers options for single entry at Rs 5,250 or double entry at Rs 7,875. However, if your visit is primarily for tourism purposes, the tourism visa entails a single entry fee of Rs 14,000. 


Required Documentation

Before initiating the visa application process, ensure you have the following documents prepared:

Original passport with a validity of at least six months.
Copy of your Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), particularly if your residential address differs from the -place of passport issuance.
Printed visa application form complete with a barcode.


Application Procedures

There are multiple avenues through which you can submit your visa application:

In-Person Application: Fill out the visa application form available on the Iranian government’s website and personally visit the Visa Section of the Consulate.
Alternative Methods: Alternatively, you may choose to submit your application through approved Drop Boxes (associated with Travel Agencies) or Ziarat Caravans.

Consulates across Pakistan

Iranian consulates are strategically located in various cities across Pakistan, including Lahore, Peshawar, Islamabad, and Karachi, facilitating accessibility for applicants from different regions.

To ensure a seamless visa application process, it is advisable to stay updated with the latest information regarding visa fees and requirements. Regularly monitor the Iranian embassy’s website or directly consult with the consulate for the most accurate and up-to-date details.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

07:39 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

Iran visa fees in Pakistan: What you need to know

07:58 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Philippines signs visa-free agreement with this Muslim country: ...

07:48 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia approves 'Road to Makkah' initiative at Karachi airport

04:09 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

24,000 Pakistanis to benefit from Road to Makkah initiative as Hajj ...

09:25 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

UAE family residency visa – minimum income requirements and ...

09:38 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

UK decides on EU free movement scheme for youngsters

Immigration

09:21 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Iran to send Umrah pilgrims to Saudi Arabia after 9 years

Advertisement

Latest

08:30 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

Pakistan's Shahzaib Rind shares why he slapped Indian fighter

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

Gold price dip by Rs7,800 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 23 April 2024

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: