Iran visa fees in Pakistan: What you need to know

For those planning a journey from Pakistan to Iran, understanding the intricacies of visa fees and requirements is paramount. Below is an in-depth guide to help you in navigating through the whole process:

Visa Fee Structure

The visa fee structure varies depending on the type of visa you require. For those going on a pilgrimage, the Ziarat visa offers options for single entry at Rs 5,250 or double entry at Rs 7,875. However, if your visit is primarily for tourism purposes, the tourism visa entails a single entry fee of Rs 14,000.



Required Documentation

Before initiating the visa application process, ensure you have the following documents prepared:

Original passport with a validity of at least six months.

Copy of your Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), particularly if your residential address differs from the -place of passport issuance.

Printed visa application form complete with a barcode.



Application Procedures

There are multiple avenues through which you can submit your visa application:

In-Person Application: Fill out the visa application form available on the Iranian government’s website and personally visit the Visa Section of the Consulate.

Alternative Methods: Alternatively, you may choose to submit your application through approved Drop Boxes (associated with Travel Agencies) or Ziarat Caravans.

Consulates across Pakistan

Iranian consulates are strategically located in various cities across Pakistan, including Lahore, Peshawar, Islamabad, and Karachi, facilitating accessibility for applicants from different regions.

To ensure a seamless visa application process, it is advisable to stay updated with the latest information regarding visa fees and requirements. Regularly monitor the Iranian embassy’s website or directly consult with the consulate for the most accurate and up-to-date details.