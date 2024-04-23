Aiman Khan receives UAE's 'Golden Visa'

Renowned Pakistani actress Aiman Khan recently shared the news of receiving the UAE's Golden Visa with her fans and followers. Known for her stellar performances in dramas like "Ghar Titli Ka Par," "Meri Beti," and "Ishq Tamasha," Aiman Khan has lately been seen distancing herself from the showbiz industry, focusing more on her personal life alongside her husband and fellow actor Muneeb Butt.
Taking to Instagram, Aiman Khan shared a post featuring visuals of her receiving the Golden Visa from UAE authorities. The caption expressed gratitude towards the Dubai government for their warm hospitality and outstanding reception of the actress. The accompanying image showcased Aiman Khan elegantly attired in black alongside UAE officials, presumably during the visa acquisition process.
It's noteworthy that Aiman Khan's husband, Muneeb Butt, had also previously announced his successful acquisition of the Golden Visa, sharing a similar post on his Instagram account. Muneeb Butt, often accompanied by his wife Aiman Khan, frequents Dubai for leisure and professional commitments. Even after the birth of their daughter Amal, the star couple continues this tradition. Additionally, they recently took their second daughter, Miral, for her maiden trip outside Pakistan to Dubai.
Muneeb Butt expressed his gratitude in the caption, stating, "From memorable vacations to productive work trips, Dubai holds a special place in my heart." He further added, "I am grateful for the warm welcome and the beneficial opportunities provided by the Dubai government."
Apart from Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, several other notable Pakistani personalities have also been granted UAE's Golden Visa, including Yumna Zaidi, Kinza Hashmi, Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Saba Qamar, Ali Zafar, Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal, Shahzad Sheikh, Yashma Gill, Azekah Daniel, and more.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
