Shahzaib Rind shares why he slapped Indian fighter

Pakistani mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Shahzaib Rind said on Tuesday he slapped Indian fighter Rana Singh after he abused him and badmouthed Pakistan.

Talking to the host on a morning show, Shahzaib said that Singh talked inappropriately about Pakistan on social media and then used inappropriate words at the press conference ahead of the fight.

Explaining why he slapped the opponent before the fight, Shahzaib said, “I slapped him to bring him to senses when the Indian fighter abused me and pushed me.”

Video of the slapping incident went viral on social media.

Shahzaib knocked Singh out instantly after the fight started on April 21 in the 'Karate Combat' in Dubai. He said that he worked really hard and trained in the United States for the fight. He said that his opponent had an enviable record but it didn't put any pressure on him.

Shahzaib said that he had been in martial arts since his childhood; he started playing at the age of 8. He said, “I am the first Pakistani to have been incorporated in the American League. I try to promote the culture of Pakistan and Balochistan in the world. I am trying to highlight the positive image of Pakistan.”