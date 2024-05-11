Search

Immigration

India signs visa-free agreement with another country: Details inside

Web Desk
08:05 PM | 11 May, 2024
NEW DELHI - In a significant diplomatic move, India and Moldova have signed an agreement to waive visa requirements for specific individuals from both nations.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the signing of the agreement which is expected to cement ties between the two countries.

"This Agreement, upon implementation, will facilitate visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic and official passports between India and Moldova," stated India's Ministry of External Affairs in a press release.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi on Friday and bore the signatures of Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs, and Ana Taban, Ambassador of Moldova.

The visa-free agreement would facilitate holders of diplomatic and official passports from both sides. The visa waiver agreement signifies a strategic step towards cementing deeper diplomatic and economic ties between India and Moldova, marking a milestone in their bilateral relations.

It is to be highlighted that visa-free agreements are becoming a norm nowadays as countries across the world are trying to attract tourists to spur the economy which was hit hard during the pandemic.

In this regard, China stands out for having offered over a dozen countries visa-free liberty. The country has also signed visa-free agreement with Thailand on permanent basis.  Meanwhile, the government of Saudi Arabia has also expanded the list of countries eligible for e-visa to 66 with the addition of three countries recently.

Immigration

08:05 PM | 11 May, 2024

