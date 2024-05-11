Search

James Anderson announces retirement from international cricket

Web Desk
08:13 PM | 11 May, 2024
James Anderson
Source: Instagram

English cricketer James Anderson has announced retirement from international cricket following England's inaugural Test match against West Indies at Lord’s, starting on July 10.

The seasoned fast bowler affirmed his choice via a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing appreciation for his illustrious 20-year career representing his country.

In his Instagram announcement, the 41-year-old veteran conveyed gratitude for his remarkable two-decade tenure representing England. Anderson wrote, "Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord’s will be my last Test. It’s been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I’ve adored since childhood."

Reflecting on his journey, Anderson, who has amassed a remarkable 700 Test wickets, recognized the unwavering support of his family and the cricketing community. "I’m going to miss donning the England jersey immensely," he remarked. "But I believe the time is right to step aside and allow others to pursue their dreams, just as I have, because there is no greater feeling."

The decision comes amidst speculation fueled by England head coach Brendon McCullum's recent visit to inform Anderson of the team's intention to transition away from his unparalleled expertise. Nevertheless, Anderson remains thankful for the opportunity to have represented England for over two decades.

"I couldn’t have achieved this without the love and support of Daniella, Lola, Ruby, and my parents," Anderson expressed his gratitude. "Additionally, thank you to the players and coaches who have made this the most incredible job in the world."

Looking forward, Anderson expressed eagerness for new challenges and hinted at indulging in his passion for golf. "I’m excited for the new challenges ahead, as well as spending even more time on the golf course," he added.

Anderson's extraordinary career witnessed numerous milestones, notably becoming the first pacer to reach 700 Test wickets. With 987 wickets across formats, he stands as the most prolific seamer in cricket history.

As Anderson prepares to bid adieu to the international stage, fans and cricket enthusiasts worldwide are gearing up to celebrate the legacy of one of England's finest cricketers.

