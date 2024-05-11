Fly Jinnah marks debut flight from Islamabad to Muscat

KARACHI - Fly Jinnah has initiated its inaugural non-stop flight from Islamabad International Airport to Muscat International Airport.
Upon touchdown at Muscat International Airport, the flight was accorded a traditional water cannon salute and a warm welcome ceremony. The newly introduced route will initially operate with a frequency of two weekly flights, connecting the capitals of both countries.
Commenting on the launch of the airline's third international flight, a spokesperson for Fly Jinnah stated, "We take pride in our continued expansion and commitment to enhancing air travel accessibility. Initiating non-stop flights between Islamabad, Pakistan, and Muscat, Oman, marks our third international destination. This expansion underscores our dedication to providing affordable and high-quality air travel options both domestically and internationally."
Fly Jinnah currently serves five major cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. This new route further enriches Fly Jinnah's expanding roster of international destinations, complementing the existing flight route to Sharjah, UAE.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 11, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
