Fly Jinnah marks debut flight from Islamabad to Muscat

KARACHI - Fly Jinnah has initiated its inaugural non-stop flight from Islamabad International Airport to Muscat International Airport.

Upon touchdown at Muscat International Airport, the flight was accorded a traditional water cannon salute and a warm welcome ceremony. The newly introduced route will initially operate with a frequency of two weekly flights, connecting the capitals of both countries.

Commenting on the launch of the airline's third international flight, a spokesperson for Fly Jinnah stated, "We take pride in our continued expansion and commitment to enhancing air travel accessibility. Initiating non-stop flights between Islamabad, Pakistan, and Muscat, Oman, marks our third international destination. This expansion underscores our dedication to providing affordable and high-quality air travel options both domestically and internationally."

Fly Jinnah currently serves five major cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. This new route further enriches Fly Jinnah's expanding roster of international destinations, complementing the existing flight route to Sharjah, UAE.