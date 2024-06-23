Kuwait announces electricity load-shedding for first time in history amid scorching heat

KUWAIT CITY – Soaring temperatures have forced Kuwait to announced power outain the country for the first time in history to manage the load amid higher electricity demand.
The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy made the unprecedented announcement, stating that residents in various parts of country would face temporary load shedding.
It said the power load shedding will occur during peak hours and it will continue up to two hours in order to manage the electricity supply efficiently.
Kuwait has been experiencing higher temperatures due to climate change. The scorching heat has significantly increased the demand for electricity as residents are massively using air conditioning to stay cool.
The ministry has also shared a schedule for load shedding across different regions.
It has urged residents to use electricity in an efficient way between 11 AM and 5 PM. By reducing electricity usage during these hours, the burden on power plants can be reduced, it said.
Meanwhile, the electricity supply for health sector would continue uninterruptedly. The government has assured the provision of electricity to hospitals, blood banks during these days.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 23, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.7
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.85
|73.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.98
|748.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.7
|917.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.75
|731.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.21
|317.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
