Kuwait announces electricity load-shedding for first time in history amid scorching heat

KUWAIT CITY – Soaring temperatures have forced Kuwait to announced power outain the country for the first time in history to manage the load amid higher electricity demand.

The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy made the unprecedented announcement, stating that residents in various parts of country would face temporary load shedding.

It said the power load shedding will occur during peak hours and it will continue up to two hours in order to manage the electricity supply efficiently.

Kuwait has been experiencing higher temperatures due to climate change. The scorching heat has significantly increased the demand for electricity as residents are massively using air conditioning to stay cool.

The ministry has also shared a schedule for load shedding across different regions.

It has urged residents to use electricity in an efficient way between 11 AM and 5 PM. By reducing electricity usage during these hours, the burden on power plants can be reduced, it said.

Meanwhile, the electricity supply for health sector would continue uninterruptedly. The government has assured the provision of electricity to hospitals, blood banks during these days.