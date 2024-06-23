Search

Pakistan

Kuwait announces electricity load-shedding for first time in history amid scorching heat

05:05 PM | 23 Jun, 2024
Kuwait announces electricity load-shedding for first time in history amid scorching heat
Source: File Photo

KUWAIT CITY – Soaring temperatures have forced Kuwait to announced power outain the country for the first time in history to manage the load amid higher electricity demand. 

The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy made the unprecedented announcement, stating that residents in various parts of country would face temporary load shedding. 

It said the power load shedding will occur during peak hours and it will continue up to two hours in order to manage the electricity supply efficiently.

Kuwait has been experiencing higher temperatures due to climate change. The scorching heat has significantly increased the demand for electricity as residents are massively using air conditioning to stay cool. 

The ministry has also shared a schedule for load shedding across different regions.

It has urged residents to use electricity in an efficient way between 11 AM and 5 PM. By reducing electricity usage during these hours, the burden on power plants can be reduced, it said. 

Meanwhile, the electricity supply for health sector would continue uninterruptedly. The government has assured the provision of electricity to hospitals, blood banks during these days.

Pakistan

05:16 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Pakistan parliament approves minority protection agreement following ...

05:05 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Kuwait announces electricity load-shedding for first time in history ...

04:23 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

PDMA issues alert as Punjab to receive 35% more monsoon rains ...

03:15 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Alarming! Sindh reports average 260 HIV/AIDS cases per month in 2024

03:04 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Suzuki Alto VXR-AGS latest price, installment plan in June 2024

01:54 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Paramilitary force FC deployed in Azad Kashmir amid security concerns

Pakistan

07:21 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Islamabad college for girls opens first Google Education Center of ...

11:15 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Swat mob lynching incident: Who is behind the latest blasphemy case ...

11:55 AM | 21 Jun, 2024

Section 144 imposed in Punjab for seven days

05:56 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Thieves steal entire mobile tower in Larkana village

09:04 AM | 22 Jun, 2024

Five Pakistan Army troops martyred in Kurram IED blast

07:41 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Google to create smart classrooms, transform education system in ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:58 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Israeli forces strike UNRWA center in Gaza, killing 4 Palestinians

Gold & Silver

03:28 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 23 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 23, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.7 280.85
Euro EUR 294.3 297.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.85 73.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.98 748.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.7 917.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.75 731.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.21 317.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: