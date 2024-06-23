Search

Pakistan

Pakistan parliament approves minority protection agreement following Swat incident

05:16 PM | 23 Jun, 2024
bill for minorities

In a significant move aimed at safeguarding the rights of minorities and all citizens across Pakistan, the National Assembly has unanimously approved an accord following the recent spate of violence and fatalities in Swat linked to blasphemy allegations.

Under the chairmanship of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the National Assembly convened to address critical issues including budgetary discussions. The session, marked by impassioned debates and calls for action, underscored the urgency of protecting minority communities amidst escalating tensions.

Khawaja Asif, a prominent voice during the session, expressed grave concern over the suppression of minority voices in Pakistan, citing instances of violence in Swat, Sargodha, and Faisalabad. He emphasized that no blood should be shed in the name of religion and urged unity in adopting a steadfast and unified stance on these critical issues.

Federal minister for law and justice, Nazeer Tarar presented the agreement concerning the Swat incident and minority protection, which garnered majority support and was swiftly ratified by the Assembly. The agreement mandates federal and provincial governments to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, particularly in areas affected by recent events.

Opposition members voiced reservations regarding certain provisions of the agreement, prompting the Minister of Law to reassure that no individual or group would face undue persecution. He affirmed the government's commitment to uphold the rule of law and ensure that no institution administers unlawful punishments.

Barrister Gohar, echoing the sentiment of the Assembly, addressed the prevalence of daily hate speech on some websites and highlighted federal concerns.

