Search

Pakistan

'Bijli' shines in Karachi's thrilling donkey cart race

Web Desk
05:51 PM | 23 Jun, 2024
donkey race

Bijli, the speed demon donkey, has shocked and amused onlookers alike by clinching a thunderous victory in Karachi’s legendary donkey cart race.

More than 40 eager participants thundered down the track from ICI Flyover to Karachi’s Commissioner House, but it was Bijli who lit up the course with her electrifying pace.

“Today, we kick off our sports festival with a bang – or should I say, a bray!” quipped the Karachi commissioner, clearly delighted by the unexpected twist in the day’s events.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the event’s role in providing much-needed entertainment for Karachi’s diverse communities.

“It’s not just a race; it’s a celebration of our cultural heritage. Let’s add some poetry next time – after all, why should donkeys have all the fun?” he joked, flashing a grin.

As Bijli galloped to victory, she not only outpaced her competitors but also stole the hearts of spectators, proving that in Karachi even donkeys can achieve stardom.

The race, loved by generations for its simplicity and charm, served as a nostalgic reminder to Karachi’s colourful traditions.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

07:18 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Sindh announces mega operate against fake number plates of vehicles

07:14 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Additional personnel deployed on Lahore's internal and external routes

06:36 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Afghan national arrested in Karachi with fake Pakistani passport from ...

05:51 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Karachi University introduces significant changes for MPhil, PhD ...

05:51 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

'Bijli' shines in Karachi's thrilling donkey cart race

05:16 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Pakistan parliament approves minority protection agreement following ...

Pakistan

11:15 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Swat mob lynching incident: Who is behind the latest blasphemy case ...

11:55 AM | 21 Jun, 2024

Section 144 imposed in Punjab for seven days

05:56 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Thieves steal entire mobile tower in Larkana village

07:41 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Google to create smart classrooms, transform education system in ...

09:04 AM | 22 Jun, 2024

Five Pakistan Army troops martyred in Kurram IED blast

08:43 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Pakistani city bans e-cigarettes, vapes for 60 days

Advertisement

Latest

07:18 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Sindh announces mega operate against fake number plates of vehicles

Gold & Silver

03:28 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 23 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 23, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.7 280.85
Euro EUR 294.3 297.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.85 73.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.98 748.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.7 917.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.75 731.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.21 317.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: