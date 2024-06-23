'Bijli' shines in Karachi's thrilling donkey cart race

Bijli, the speed demon donkey, has shocked and amused onlookers alike by clinching a thunderous victory in Karachi’s legendary donkey cart race.
More than 40 eager participants thundered down the track from ICI Flyover to Karachi’s Commissioner House, but it was Bijli who lit up the course with her electrifying pace.
“Today, we kick off our sports festival with a bang – or should I say, a bray!” quipped the Karachi commissioner, clearly delighted by the unexpected twist in the day’s events.
Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the event’s role in providing much-needed entertainment for Karachi’s diverse communities.
“It’s not just a race; it’s a celebration of our cultural heritage. Let’s add some poetry next time – after all, why should donkeys have all the fun?” he joked, flashing a grin.
As Bijli galloped to victory, she not only outpaced her competitors but also stole the hearts of spectators, proving that in Karachi even donkeys can achieve stardom.
The race, loved by generations for its simplicity and charm, served as a nostalgic reminder to Karachi’s colourful traditions.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 23, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.7
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.85
|73.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.98
|748.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.7
|917.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.75
|731.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.21
|317.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.