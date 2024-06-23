'Bijli' shines in Karachi's thrilling donkey cart race

Bijli, the speed demon donkey, has shocked and amused onlookers alike by clinching a thunderous victory in Karachi’s legendary donkey cart race.

More than 40 eager participants thundered down the track from ICI Flyover to Karachi’s Commissioner House, but it was Bijli who lit up the course with her electrifying pace.

“Today, we kick off our sports festival with a bang – or should I say, a bray!” quipped the Karachi commissioner, clearly delighted by the unexpected twist in the day’s events.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the event’s role in providing much-needed entertainment for Karachi’s diverse communities.

“It’s not just a race; it’s a celebration of our cultural heritage. Let’s add some poetry next time – after all, why should donkeys have all the fun?” he joked, flashing a grin.

As Bijli galloped to victory, she not only outpaced her competitors but also stole the hearts of spectators, proving that in Karachi even donkeys can achieve stardom.

The race, loved by generations for its simplicity and charm, served as a nostalgic reminder to Karachi’s colourful traditions.