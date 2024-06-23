In a devastating escalation, Israeli military forces launched airstrikes targeting a United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) center in Gaza, resulting in the tragic deaths of 4 Palestinians. This attack is part of an ongoing series of military actions that have persisted relentlessly over the past 7 months, pushing the total casualties to 37,598.

According to reports from international news agencies, the Israeli strikes specifically targeted the UNRWA facility where a significant number of individuals were present at the time of the bombardment.

A spokesperson for UNRWA confirmed that multiple people were wounded during the assault and were immediately evacuated to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment. Tragically, 4 individuals succumbed to their injuries despite efforts to save them, while 6 others remain in critical condition.

The spokesperson did not specify whether those killed and injured were UNRWA employees or Palestinians seeking refuge and humanitarian aid at the center.

This latest attack underscores a distressing pattern of Israeli military operations targeting humanitarian facilities in Gaza, including shelters where vulnerable Palestinian civilians seek protection and assistance.

The escalating violence has drawn sharp condemnation from global leaders and human rights organizations, who have consistently criticized Israel for its disproportionate use of force and violations of international humanitarian law.

Despite widespread calls for restraint and respect for civilian lives, the Israeli government has continued to justify its military actions in Gaza amid ongoing tensions and conflict in the region.