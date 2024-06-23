Israeli forces strike UNRWA center in Gaza, killing 4 Palestinians

In a devastating escalation, Israeli military forces launched airstrikes targeting a United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) center in Gaza, resulting in the tragic deaths of 4 Palestinians. This attack is part of an ongoing series of military actions that have persisted relentlessly over the past 7 months, pushing the total casualties to 37,598.
According to reports from international news agencies, the Israeli strikes specifically targeted the UNRWA facility where a significant number of individuals were present at the time of the bombardment.
A spokesperson for UNRWA confirmed that multiple people were wounded during the assault and were immediately evacuated to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment. Tragically, 4 individuals succumbed to their injuries despite efforts to save them, while 6 others remain in critical condition.
The spokesperson did not specify whether those killed and injured were UNRWA employees or Palestinians seeking refuge and humanitarian aid at the center.
This latest attack underscores a distressing pattern of Israeli military operations targeting humanitarian facilities in Gaza, including shelters where vulnerable Palestinian civilians seek protection and assistance.
The escalating violence has drawn sharp condemnation from global leaders and human rights organizations, who have consistently criticized Israel for its disproportionate use of force and violations of international humanitarian law.
Despite widespread calls for restraint and respect for civilian lives, the Israeli government has continued to justify its military actions in Gaza amid ongoing tensions and conflict in the region.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 23, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.7
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.85
|73.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.98
|748.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.7
|917.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.75
|731.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.21
|317.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.