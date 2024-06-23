Birthday girl Ramsha Khan drops jaws in black outfit

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Ramsha Khan, who shot to fame in a short span with her impeccable acting skills, is celebrating her 30th birthday today (on June 23).

The diva has set the internet on fire as she dropped few of her gorgeous photos in black outfits.

The Thora Jee Le starlet, who often updates her fans about her activities, took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from his birthday bash.

Khan was a vision in style as she sported an all-black outfit as she cuts a white birthday cake, offering stunning blend of black and white.

While fans filled her post’s comments section with wishes, several celebrities have congratulated her on her birthday.