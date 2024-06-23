Additional personnel deployed on Lahore's internal and external routes

In response to escalating traffic management needs, Lahore's Chief of Police, Ammar Ata, has authorized the deployment of additional personnel across strategic locations in the city. The decision comes amidst increasing congestion and the return of migrants to Lahore's bus terminals and internal routes.

Key areas identified for heightened police presence include Badami Bagh, Niaz Shaheed, Thokar Niaz Baig, Abdullah Travelers, and Gujumata. Circle officers have been instructed to intensify patrols along both internal and external thoroughfares, while divisional officers will oversee enhanced physical and CCTV surveillance operations.

Commissioner Ata stressed the importance of preemptive measures to prevent traffic snarls and ensure uninterrupted flow across Lahore. He highlighted the necessity for Traffic Response Units to be stationed strategically within residential sectors, aiming to swiftly address any congestion issues.

In parallel developments, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has reported the apprehension of 22 terrorists in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted across multiple cities in Punjab. These operations, conducted in Lahore, Muzaffargarh, Attock, Bahawalpur, and DG Khan, have resulted in significant successes for law enforcement agencies.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the operations were targeted at disrupting individuals involved in planning and executing terrorist activities. Notably, two suspects associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were apprehended in Lahore, while an Al-Qaeda operative was captured in Attock.

During these operations, law enforcement seized a cache of explosives, including three handmade bombs, eight detonators, an improvised explosive device (IED) bomb, safety fuses, mobile phones, and cash. These materials were allegedly intended for use in planned attacks across the region.

The spokesperson emphasized that the apprehended terrorists posed an imminent threat to public safety, actively conspiring to carry out attacks at various locations. The successful operations underscore the CTD's commitment to preempting and neutralizing terrorism threats across Punjab, enhancing security for citizens and communities.