COAS Munir, US Centcom commander discuss regional security matters: ISPR

RAWALPINDI –Pakistan and United States have reiterated the need for enhancing training interactions between CENTCOM and Pakistan Army.

The resolve was expressed during a meeting between Commander of the US CENTCOM General Michael Erik Kurilla and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of shared interests, particularly cooperation in regional security matters came under discussion during the meeting.

Both sides discussed avenues of joint training.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army's successes in fight against terrorism and Pakistan's continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, the ISPR added.

In December last year, Gen Munir paid a maiden visit to the US since office in November 2022 wherein he met top US officials.

He had met the Centcom commander during a visit to the Headquarters of the Central Command in Tampa Bay, Florida last year.