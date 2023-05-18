Search

China slaps comedy studio with $2 million fine for mocking military

Web Desk 02:15 PM | 18 May, 2023
Source: screengrab

BEIJING – China is known for being an authoritarian state and people in the second populous nation are aware of its stringent policies except for a comedian whose troupe has been fined $ 2 million for a joke that compared the Chinese military to stray dogs.

Famous Chinese comedian Li Haoshi draws huge ire with his joke which many Chinese find derogatory. Amid the criticism, it prompted action from Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau which slammed the comedian for allegedly insulting the People’s Liberation Army, during live performances.

In a statement, local authorities reaffirmed not to allow any company or individual to insult the splendid image of the People’s Liberation Army. Meanwhile, Chinese police also started an investigation into the incident, saying Li’s performance seriously insulted the armed forces.

It all started with the recording of a Chinese comedian which went viral on social media. In the clip, the Chinese man can be seen narrating a scene in which his two stray dogs battle to chase a squirrel, and the pursuit reminded him of the famous army slogan “Maintain exemplary conduct, fight to win.”

The joke raised eyebrows as Chinese President Xi Jinping used a slogan in a political meeting with a military delegation.

As the incident made headlines across the globe, activists opposed it, saying it curbs freedom of speech.

In the last couple of years, Beijing introduced a law to restrict any slander on the People’s Liberation Army. Under the contentious law, a former investigative journalist was jailed for seven months in prison after he raised questions about Beijing’s role in the Korean War.

