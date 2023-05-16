Pakistan passes bill against ‘contempt of parliament’

ISLAMABAD — The National Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill aimed at condemning and awarding punishment for the actions that accounted for breach of the sovereignty and integrity of the Parliament in any form or shade.

The bill was moved by Chairman Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon.

Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon said that it was an historical moment in the parliamentary history of the country.

It would ensure the supremacy of the Parliament that “is mother of all the institutions,” he said while adding that such legislation was made in four provinces but it did not exist at the federal level.

He said this legislation would ensure proper functioning of the standing committees and parliamentary oversight role would be effective after it.

آئین کو بنے پچاس سال ہو گئے مگر بدقسمتی سے پارلیمان کی توہین کے حوالے سے باقاعدہ قانون موجود نہیں تھا۔

توہین مجلس شوریٰ (پارلیمنٹ) بل 2023 کے پاس ہونے سے پارلیمان مضبوط ہوگا اور پارلیمان کی اسٹینڈنگ کمیٹیز بہت بہتر طریقے سے کام کر سکیں گی،



رکن قومی اسمبلی رانا محمد قاسم نون کا… pic.twitter.com/JbC6EGZAly — National Assembly 🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) May 16, 2023

Rana Qasim Noon said that it would be contempt to breach the privilege of the parliament and those involved in such acts could be punished.