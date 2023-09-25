Ahmed Uzair-Anum become first Pakistani couple to summit Nepal’s Mount Manaslu

ISLAMABAD – Conquering a mountain together can be a challenging and rewarding adventure for a couple and husband-wife duo from Lahore etched their name in history book by summiting world eight highest peak Mount Manaslu.
Ahmed Uzair, and his wife Anum Uzair become first couple who touched new heights of teamwork as climbing requires teamwork, whether it's setting up camp, navigating challenging terrain, or providing emotional support.
Mount Manaslu, is the eighth-highest peak in the world nestled in the Mansiri Himal range of the Himalayas, near the border with Tibet. The peak’s position in the Himalayas and its challenging ascent make it a popular destination for mountaineers.
The duo however defy the odds to touch a mountain located around 8,163 meters.
Seven Summit Treks felicitated the duo on the feat. “Congratulations to Ahmed and Anum Uzair who successfully climbed the eighth highest peak, Mt. Manaslu (8163m), this morning,” the post on X cited.
????️ Manaslu Summit update 24 Sep 2023 !— Seven Summit Treks ???????? (@sst8848) September 24, 2023
• Congratulations to Ahmed and Anum Uzair ???????? who successfully climbed the eighth highest peak, Mt. Manaslu (8163m), this morning. They are the first Pakistani couple to achieve (climb 8000m peak) this feat.
Summiteers list: ????
1. Ahmed… pic.twitter.com/s0ICffkcMF
Noted climber Kashif Sheroze also congratulated the duo on the feat. “What a piece of news to wake up to! It’s truly an outstanding achievement,” he said.
Soon after scaling the 8th-highest peak, the two interacted with an international publication and revealed their profession. Ahmed is a barrister by profession while Anum is a forensic doctor.
The couple is looking to continue their journey and hopes to summit all 14 eight thousander peaks someday.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 25, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|317
|320
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|37.93
|38.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,700 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.