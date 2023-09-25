Ahmed Uzair-Anum become first Pakistani couple to summit Nepal’s Mount Manaslu

ISLAMABAD – Conquering a mountain together can be a challenging and rewarding adventure for a couple and husband-wife duo from Lahore etched their name in history book by summiting world eight highest peak Mount Manaslu.

Ahmed Uzair, and his wife Anum Uzair become first couple who touched new heights of teamwork as climbing requires teamwork, whether it's setting up camp, navigating challenging terrain, or providing emotional support.

Mount Manaslu, is the eighth-highest peak in the world nestled in the Mansiri Himal range of the Himalayas, near the border with Tibet. The peak’s position in the Himalayas and its challenging ascent make it a popular destination for mountaineers.

The duo however defy the odds to touch a mountain located around 8,163 meters.

Seven Summit Treks felicitated the duo on the feat. “Congratulations to Ahmed and Anum Uzair who successfully climbed the eighth highest peak, Mt. Manaslu (8163m), this morning,” the post on X cited.

????️ Manaslu Summit update 24 Sep 2023 !



• Congratulations to Ahmed and Anum Uzair ???????? who successfully climbed the eighth highest peak, Mt. Manaslu (8163m), this morning. They are the first Pakistani couple to achieve (climb 8000m peak) this feat.



Summiteers list: ????

1. Ahmed… pic.twitter.com/s0ICffkcMF — Seven Summit Treks ???????? (@sst8848) September 24, 2023

Noted climber Kashif Sheroze also congratulated the duo on the feat. “What a piece of news to wake up to! It’s truly an outstanding achievement,” he said.

Soon after scaling the 8th-highest peak, the two interacted with an international publication and revealed their profession. Ahmed is a barrister by profession while Anum is a forensic doctor.

The couple is looking to continue their journey and hopes to summit all 14 eight thousander peaks someday.