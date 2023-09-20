Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to climb 'true summit' of Manaslu

Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has achieved a remarkable feat by successfully reaching the “true summit” of Mount Manaslu, the world’s eighth-highest peak standing at 8,163 meters.
At the age of 21, hailing from Lahore, Shehroze Kashif reached the highest point of Manaslu at 5:01 am PKT on Wednesday morning, as confirmed by his father, Kashif Salman.
With this accomplishment, Shehroze has also earned the distinction of being the youngest Pakistani to conquer the “true summit” of Manaslu.
This marks his second ascent of the mountain, situated in the Nepalese Himalayas. In his initial climb in September 2021, Shehroze reached what was initially considered the summit point. However, it was later revealed that the actual summit, identified as the “true summit,” was a few meters beyond the previously recognized spot.
Despite receiving certification from Nepalese mountaineering authorities for his first climb, Shehroze chose not to include it in his record. He was determined to return to Manaslu and reach the true summit, which he accomplished during his recent expedition.
Shehroze Kashif holds the distinction of being the youngest climber globally to conquer 12 out of 14 eight-thousanders. His next goals are to scale Cho Oyu, an 8,188-meter peak, the world’s sixth-highest mountain, and Shishapangma, which stands at 8,027 meters and is the 14th and final eight-thousander.
Later this month, Shehroze is expected to travel to China to attempt these last two peaks as part of his quest to become the world’s youngest climber to conquer all 8,000-meter peaks.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 20, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|295.5
|298.65
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373.5
|377
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|78.9
|79.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.66
|797.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.87
|41.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.6
|43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|771.25
|779.25
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.57
|82.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.2
|333.7
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
