Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to climb 'true summit' of Manaslu

Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has achieved a remarkable feat by successfully reaching the “true summit” of Mount Manaslu, the world’s eighth-highest peak standing at 8,163 meters.

At the age of 21, hailing from Lahore, Shehroze Kashif reached the highest point of Manaslu at 5:01 am PKT on Wednesday morning, as confirmed by his father, Kashif Salman.

With this accomplishment, Shehroze has also earned the distinction of being the youngest Pakistani to conquer the “true summit” of Manaslu.

This marks his second ascent of the mountain, situated in the Nepalese Himalayas. In his initial climb in September 2021, Shehroze reached what was initially considered the summit point. However, it was later revealed that the actual summit, identified as the “true summit,” was a few meters beyond the previously recognized spot.

Despite receiving certification from Nepalese mountaineering authorities for his first climb, Shehroze chose not to include it in his record. He was determined to return to Manaslu and reach the true summit, which he accomplished during his recent expedition.

Shehroze Kashif holds the distinction of being the youngest climber globally to conquer 12 out of 14 eight-thousanders. His next goals are to scale Cho Oyu, an 8,188-meter peak, the world’s sixth-highest mountain, and Shishapangma, which stands at 8,027 meters and is the 14th and final eight-thousander.

Later this month, Shehroze is expected to travel to China to attempt these last two peaks as part of his quest to become the world’s youngest climber to conquer all 8,000-meter peaks.