Search

Sports

Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to climb 'true summit' of Manaslu

Web Desk
11:07 AM | 20 Sep, 2023
Shehroze Kashif
Source: Twitter

Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has achieved a remarkable feat by successfully reaching the “true summit” of Mount Manaslu, the world’s eighth-highest peak standing at 8,163 meters.

At the age of 21, hailing from Lahore, Shehroze Kashif reached the highest point of Manaslu at 5:01 am PKT on Wednesday morning, as confirmed by his father, Kashif Salman.

With this accomplishment, Shehroze has also earned the distinction of being the youngest Pakistani to conquer the “true summit” of Manaslu.

This marks his second ascent of the mountain, situated in the Nepalese Himalayas. In his initial climb in September 2021, Shehroze reached what was initially considered the summit point. However, it was later revealed that the actual summit, identified as the “true summit,” was a few meters beyond the previously recognized spot.

Despite receiving certification from Nepalese mountaineering authorities for his first climb, Shehroze chose not to include it in his record. He was determined to return to Manaslu and reach the true summit, which he accomplished during his recent expedition.

Shehroze Kashif holds the distinction of being the youngest climber globally to conquer 12 out of 14 eight-thousanders. His next goals are to scale Cho Oyu, an 8,188-meter peak, the world’s sixth-highest mountain, and Shishapangma, which stands at 8,027 meters and is the 14th and final eight-thousander.

Later this month, Shehroze is expected to travel to China to attempt these last two peaks as part of his quest to become the world’s youngest climber to conquer all 8,000-meter peaks.

Shehroze Kashif, 19, becomes youngest Pakistani to scale Mount Everest

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

03:09 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

‘Ready to divorce my husband’: Fan goes crazy for Pakistani ...

06:49 PM | 15 Sep, 2023

ICC World Cup 2023 – Free live streaming details for Pakistani ...

09:46 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Pakistani women's beach volleyball team beat Kyrgyzstan for their ...

09:29 PM | 11 Sep, 2023

Former Pakistani cricketer sentenced to 12 years in prison by Dutch ...

06:58 PM | 11 Sep, 2023

Virat Kohli becomes fastest batsman to complete 13,000 ODI runs 

12:10 PM | 11 Sep, 2023

Indian girl showers love on Pakistani speedster Naseem Shah in new ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:19 PM | 20 Sep, 2023

Nadra new Smart ID card fee 2023 in Pakistan

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 20 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 20 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 20, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 295.5 298.65
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.5 377
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Australian Dollar AUD 78.9 79.7
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.66 797.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.87 41.27
Danish Krone DKK 42.6 43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 771.25 779.25
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.57 82.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 331.2 333.7
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 20, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 20 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: