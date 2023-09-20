Punjabi music fever is at an all-time high on Spotify in Pakistan

KARACHI - In recent years, Punjabi music has gained unprecedented popularity on Spotify, transforming the music landscape in Pakistan.

The younger generation has been increasingly drawn to Punjabi tracks that incorporate both traditional and modern instruments. This has resulted in a significant surge in the number of releases and listener consumption.

Based on Spotify's data, Punjabi music has experienced a tremendous increase in production and popularity in the year 2023. In comparison to 2021, the number of released Punjabi tracks has more than doubled. This demonstrates the industry's dynamic expansion and innovative progress.

Punjabi pop, with its catchy tunes, has witnessed a remarkable 99% year-on-year increase in listener consumption. Meanwhile, Punjabi Hip Hop has seen an astounding 106% growth in its listenership. This surge in popularity reflects the genre's universal appeal, transcending borders and cultures.

One iconic Punjabi track that continues to reign supreme is "Pasoori" by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. This enchanting track has captured the hearts of music lovers worldwide and remains one of the most streamed songs globally.

“Punjabi is catching on to be a worldwide phenomenon, and we're starting to see its effects in Pakistan too. More and more artists are experimenting with Punjabi and the growth in consumption of Punjabi music is going through the roof,” said Rutaba Yaqub, Spotify’s Senior Editor for Pakistan, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh. “Spotify is at the forefront when it comes to showcasing and promoting Punjabi music, which is why we're confident that this genre is only going to get bigger. Our Spotify playlist 'Punjabi Sauce' features some of the top Punjabi tracks in Pakistan right now.”

Punjabi music's influence extends far beyond Pakistan's borders, reaching top markets in India, Canada, US and UK. Spotify data has further highlighted that some of the top Punjabi language tracks by Pakistani artists include the evergreen "Pasoori" by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, "Dil Diyan Gallan" by the effervescent Atif Aslam, "Baari" by Bilal Saeed and Momina Mustehsan, "Samjhawan - Lofi Flip" by Jawad Ahmad, "Khuda Aur Mohabbat (Original Score)" by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and "Tu Jhoom" by Naseebo Lal and Abida Parveen.

As for the musical trends of 2023, the top five tracks in terms of streams include; "Beqadra" by Nehaal Naseem, Spotify’s Fresh Finds artist, “4U" by Maanu, Spotify’s RADAR artist, "Mangan Aiyaan" by Atif Aslam, "Lagda Nahi" by Toshi and Ammy Gill and "Bin Maahi" by the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

As we continue to witness this incredible surge in popularity, one thing is clear: Punjabi music is here to stay, uniting music enthusiasts across the globe in a harmonious celebration of culture and art.