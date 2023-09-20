Search

Another shock in the offing as electricity tariff likely to be increased by Rs1.8 per unit

Another shock in the offing as electricity tariff likely to be increased by Rs1.8 per unit
ISLAMABAD – Weeks after protests over high electricity charges across Pakistan, there is no respite in sight for electricity consumers as Discos decided to take out nearly Rs25 billion more from people, who are paying record food and fuel prices amid economic meltdown.

As people are paying over Rs50 per unit, Nepra is expected to give a nod to another surge in electricity tariff as former Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) distribution companies (XWDiscos) moved to charge an additional amount in October.

Media reports suggest that the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) approached Nepra for a hike, and a public hearing is set to be slated on September 23 to review the petition.

CPPA, on behalf of XWDiscos, maintained that consumers paid a reference fuel cost of Rs6.64 per unit, whereas the actual fuel cost was Rs8.47 per unit. It said nearly 16,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity was generated in August this year, with an associated cost of Rs131.91 billion, and transmission losses stood at 2.87 percent.

It added that 7.6pc of electricity was generated through gas, over 17pc through imported LNG, around 10pc from coal, 4.5pc from imported coal, and 12.79pc from nuclear fuel.

People in crisis-hit Pakistan are facing the worst economic situation in recent years, while the country witnessed large-scale protests against inflated electricity bills and heavy taxes earlier this month.

