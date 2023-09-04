Search

BusinessPakistanTop News

Electricity bills: Pakistan to provide relief to ‘consumers using up to 300 units in October’

Web Desk 09:42 AM | 4 Sep, 2023
Electricity bills: Pakistan to provide relief to ‘consumers using up to 300 units in October’
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Thousands of Pakistanis took to the streets, and observed nationwide strikes over the weekend in the wake of huge increase in electricity bills, prompting the caretaker government to come up with strategy as the country is facing the worst economic crisis in recent times.

As masses are demanding caretakers to reverse the additional charges that have made electricity almost unaffordable, the interim government has reportedly decided to provide relief to power consumers, using up to 300 units in October’s bills.

Media reports suggest that consumers – whose electricity bills are up to Rs70,000 – will get relief of around Rs13,000, which equates to nearly 20 percent.

The government is chalking out a strategy to calm down charged people, Kakar led cabinet is in talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the matter of providing relief to the power consumers is being discussed in detail as earlier the global lender turned down a proposal of any subsidies.

IMF reportedly sought more data from Pakistani officials and the final decision will be made in the coming days.

Last week, interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar held virtual talks with IMF’s Resident Representative for Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz and the latter asked for a written plan from the interim government for electricity bill collection and relief measures.

How many taxes are Pakistanis currently paying in electricity bill?

It was reported that the government got no directives from the IMF to reduce the price of electricity, and it is likely that bills will be collected in installments.

Meanwhile, nationwide protests and shutterdown strikes continued unabated as people are burning bills, and calls for civil disobedience gained traction.

People also blocked key arteries across the country, demanding the government to revise the taxes.

Pakistani traders, transporters to observe nationwide strike today against high electricity bills, inflation

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan September 2023

08:24 PM | 3 Sep, 2023

Pakistan starts online booking system for issuance of passports

05:24 PM | 3 Sep, 2023

Pakistan's caretaker PM Kakar set to leave for Kenya on maiden visit

09:52 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

‘Bright Star 2023’: Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder jets reach Egypt for multinational air ...

05:21 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live streaming details here

11:58 AM | 2 Sep, 2023

Who will win Asia Cup 2023 clash between Pakistan and India? Answer and get chance to win ...

11:02 AM | 2 Sep, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Inside Asim Jofa's star-studded birthday bash

11:46 AM | 4 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 4 September 2023

08:43 AM | 4 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 4, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 329.9 332.65
Euro EUR 354 357
UK Pound Sterling GBP 410.9 415
U.A.E Dirham AED 89.6 90.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 87.25 88
Australian Dollar AUD 207.9 210.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.37 818.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 236.6 239
China Yuan CNY 41.86 42.26
Danish Krone DKK 44.67 45.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.83 39.19
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 989.38 998.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.22 184.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 791.47 799.47
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 237 240
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 347.31 349.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 4, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs190,656 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 222,382.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Karachi PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Islamabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Peshawar PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Quetta PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Sialkot PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Attock PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Gujranwala PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Jehlum PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Multan PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Bahawalpur PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Gujrat PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Nawabshah PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Chakwal PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Hyderabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Nowshehra PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Sargodha PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Faisalabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Mirpur PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: