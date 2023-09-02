Pakistani traders, transporters to observe nationwide strike today against high electricity bills, inflation

LAHORE – Commercial activities will remain closed in parts of Pakistan today on Saturday as business community, and transporters continue protests against inflated electricity bills and surge in fuel prices.

Nationwide protests occurred as the caretaker government hiked power tariff, and fuel prices to a record high, leaving people cornered. The temporary setup led by PM Anwaar Kakar shows its helplessness in the face of huge food and fuel prices, as public resentment risks bubbling over with violent protests across the South Asian nation.

In response to the mass protests, several trade organizations in Pakistan and some political parties including Jamat e Islami announced to observe a shutter down, and wheel jam strike today on September 2.

As Karachi traders observed a strike on Friday, Lahore Traders Association announced that markets will remain closed across the country’s second-largest city, as calls of civil disobedience gain traction.

Businessmen, distressed citizens said they are not position to pay heavy bills, calling on the government to review the matter.

The protesting masses have been demanding that the government should end the provision of free electricity and provide relief to the masses as the bills they have been receiving are more than their salaries.

Along with the business community, transporters announced observing a wheel-jam strike today on Saturday against the highest-ever inflation. It said booking offices of the transporters will remain closed as fuel prices touched a new high.