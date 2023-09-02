Good news for cricket fans as Kandy weather improves ahead of Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2023 clash

KANDY – Team Pakistan is set to face confident India in the highly-anticipated game at Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy under rain threat.

As the ongoing transcontinental event is set to witness the biggest rivalry of the cricket world, rain threatens to dampen the spirits of fans and players of arch rival nations.

Cloudy conditions prevailed in the last 24 hours, and today’s forecast gives a ray of hope for clear skies ahead of the main showdown of the event.

Sri Lankan Met Office predicted sufficient chances of rain at the Pallekele stadium from mid-afternoon. But there is some good news as weather improved from the previous forecast.

In its fresh advisory, the humidity in Kandy will be around 89 percent with chances of rain coming down to 60 percent in the afternoon.

Around toss, the temperature of Kandy is likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius while cricket fans will be hoping that showers will delay till night without disturbing the match between the two sides.

As both squads are set to lock horns Men in Blue have the upper hand against Green Shirts with seven wins in 13 Asia Cup (ODI) games while Pakistan managed to bag five game with one match ending in no result.