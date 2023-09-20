Canada issues new travel advisory for India amid row over Sikh leader’s killing

OTTAWA – Canada has advised its citizens in India to exercise caution as a row between New Delhi, and Ottawa deepens after PM Justin Trudeau's shocking claims that Indian government orchestrated the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
The development comes following the expulsion of top diplomats by both countries over the assassination of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
In its advisory, Canada warned citizens to exercise a high degree of caution while traveling to South Asian nations. The Canadian government said ‘Avoid all travel to the Indian-occupied Kashmir due to the unpredictable security situation.’
It flagged the threat of terrorism, militancy, civil unrest, and kidnapping, as the government warned citizens to avoid gatherings and demonstrations.
Hardeep Singh Nijjar was fatally shot outside a Gurdwara, in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia in June this year, and his case made international headlines as the Canadian PM expelled a top Indian diplomat, accusing New Delhi of killing a Khalistan supporter.
Modi led government, on the other hand, turned down allegations by Canada.
New Delhi also called upon Canadian envoy Cameron MacKay to convey its decision to expel the "senior Canadian diplomat.
