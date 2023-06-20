Submarine with 2 Pakistanis among 5 goes missing during expedition to find Titanic wreck

WINNIPEG – A huge search and rescue operation has been launched in mid-Atlantic after a tourist submarine vanishes during an expedition to find the remains of Titanic.

US and Canadian state agencies, navies, and private deep-sea firms are taking part in a massive rescue operation as missing watercraft holds five people including two Pakistanis.

Pakistani media reported that Dawood family members are part of the 5-member team. The two Pakistanis have been identified as Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman were in craft, named Titan that holds back oxygen to sustain people on board for up to four days in an emergency.

In a statement, family thanked everyone who showed concern, and further urged for prayers for their safety.

Shahzada Dawood is Britain based businessman who also holds a corporate position at Engro.

Meanwhile, US Coast Guard or any other officials have not shared any update and refrained from comment as the search is underway.