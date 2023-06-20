Pakistan not on IMF’s agenda for June as bailout package remains stalled 

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board has issued meetings scheduled till June 29, but Pakistan is not on the agenda as the ninth review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme is pending since last year.

The global lender’s formal meetings are set to begin from today (June 20) when it will discuss matters related to Dominican Republic.

A staff-level agreement to release $1.1 billion of a $6.5 billion bailout program, which was signed in 2019, has been delayed since November 2022. The delay is being described by the Pakistan officials “unusual” as months have passed since the last staff-level mission to Pakistan.

The programme is set to expire on June 30, 2023, with around $2.6 billion undisbursed.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hoped that the loan deal would be materialized as all conditions laid forth by the IMF have been implemented to unlock funding.