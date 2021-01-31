Arif Hameed Bhatti names PM’s close aide for 'disrupting Pak-Qatar business ties' (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Senior journalist Arif Hameed Bhatti during a talk show on Saturday allegedly exposed a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan for unsettling Pakistan-Qatar business ties.

The host of the current affair program, Paras Jahanzaib asked Arif Hameed Bhatti to name the advisor who visited Qatar and told the authorities to end business ties with the Pakistan government?

Hameed then confirmed a cabinet member who is also an advisor visited Qatar and snubbed the government by asking to start personal business ties. He then added that the issue was also discussed in the recent cabinet meeting.

عمران نیازی کے کس مشیر نے قطر جاکر کہا ہے پاکستان کے ساتھ کاروبار ختم کرکے میرے ساتھ شروع کردو ؟ عارف بھٹی : میں کیسے کہہ دوں کہ وہ (ٹوں ٹوں ٹوں) ہے. یہ ٹوں ٹوں بار بار سنیں تو اس مشیر کا نام "ذلفی بخاری" سنائی دے رہا ہے. کیا عمران نیازی کا بھی اس ڈیل میں حصہ ہوگا ؟ pic.twitter.com/DzT2Inrcmp — Javed Iqbal (@javedeqbalpk1) January 30, 2021

The host, Paras, asked the analyst to name the person involved in the act. Upon which Arif quoted a minister adding that he told him the news with full credibility.

Samaa news anchor then asked repeatedly to name the minister and to expose the person involved.

Frustrated Hameed then lamenting at the situation said why are you asking me to give you proofs? He then added that I have many much to show you regarding the Azmat Saeed chapter and much more.

The prime time anchor, being adamant to get the name, asked again to stop mentioning ‘He and She’ and clearly name the person involved.

Arif in a yelling mode said ‘Why should I name Zulfi Bukhari on your request?’ Meanwhile the name of Zulfi Bukhari got replaced with a bleeped censor.

Responding to the situation Paras asked him to stop disseminating the unconfirmed news. On which Hameed responded that I convey all news after confirmation. My sources are credible and he ended the take by saying ‘Note my words Pakistan may need 10 accountability bureaus once this government ends’.