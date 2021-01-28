'Look who’s talking' – Governor Sindh responds to 'dog enjoying protocol' video
KARACHI – Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday issued clarification after a video of a dog riding in Governor escorted vehicle went viral on the social media.
In a video statement, Imran Ismail explained that his family members were travelling in the escorted vehicle. He clarified that security is a standard protocol and dog was there for the protection of his family, while Talpur was following the car and hounding them.
The PTI leader also condemned the video recording move and called it a non-serious act. He also alleged Taimur Talpur for being part of a corrupt government. “The motive of our government is to bring change in Pakistan and we will accomplish our targets,” he added.
Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry also came to support Ismail. He slammed Talpur for compromising the privacy of someone’s family. “All dog lovers travel with their dogs, what’s the big deal here,” he added.
Earlier on Wednesday PPP's Minister Taimoor Talpur shot the video and posted it on social media. The video showed a German Shepherd dog, with its head out the window.
