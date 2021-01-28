Top Court rejects Sindh govt appeal, directs to release Omar Sheikh
Web Desk
01:45 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
Top Court rejects Sindh govt appeal, directs to release Omar Sheikh
Share

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday directed to release Omar Sheikh, the prime accused in case of the murder of journalist Daniel Pearl.

A three-member bench of Apex Court headed by Justice Mushir Alam announced the verdict by rejecting the appeals filed by the Sindh government.

Earlier, the Sindh government had approached the Supreme Court against the order of the Sindh High Court (SHC) overturning the conviction of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh in the 2002 murder of the American journalist in the provincial capital.

Mahmood Sheikh, who represented Omar, said the court has come out to say that there is no offence that he has committed in this case.

An anti-terrorism had handed over death sentence to Ahmed Omer Sheikh and life terms to other accused on July 15, 2002 for abducting Daniel Pearl for ransom and killing him afterwards.

However, the Sindh Government halted the release of Omar Saeed Sheikh and three others in view of the Supreme Court’s order.

Sindh govt seeks to block release of Omar Sheikh ... 03:05 PM | 26 Dec, 2020

KARACHI – The Sindh government will file an application against the Sindh High Court’s order for the ...

More From This Category
'Look who’s talking' – Governor Sindh ...
01:26 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
ADB approves $10bn for economic recovery of ...
12:53 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
Prayer leader butchered inside house in ...
11:54 AM | 28 Jan, 2021
Corruption increases: Pakistan slips four places ...
11:13 AM | 28 Jan, 2021
Pakistan to start Covid-19 vaccination from next ...
10:35 AM | 28 Jan, 2021
Karachi court awards death penalty to man for ...
10:06 AM | 28 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zaid Ali and wife Yumna are expecting their first child
06:51 PM | 27 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr