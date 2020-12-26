Sindh govt seeks to block release of Omar Sheikh in Daniel Pearl case

KARACHI – The Sindh government will file an application against the Sindh High Court’s order for the release of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh in the Daniel Pearl murder case, Samaa News reported.

The court on Thursday, has ordered the release of Sheikh and struck down any further orders to detain him. It was expected that he may be released from the Central Jail, Karachi today (Saturday).

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said Ahmed Omar along with the other three accused, are not likely to be released today because the court order will reach the prison and legal opinion will be sought on it.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court directed to release Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil, and Salman Saqib.

The men were detained after they were considered free to go earlier in April and were being kept at the Karachi Central Jail. Their lawyers challenged them to be further detained on the Sindh government orders. This is what the court struck down as being issued “without lawful authority”.

The lawyer Nadeem Ahmed said the jail authorities haven’t sent the release order to the high court for verification yet. The court closes at 3 pm and without the release order’s verification, Sheikh cannot be released. The authorities are not picking up his phone calls or those of Sheikh’s family, he added.

According to the superintendent of Central Jail Karachi, they have sent the release order to the court.