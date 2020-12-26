MDCAT 2020: PMLN’s Hina Pervaiz Butt files resolution in PA seeking inquiry, rechecking
LAHORE – The PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt on Saturday has filed a resolution in the Punjab Assembly seeking the release of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) inquiry report and re-checking of papers in the presence of students.
The problems and demands of the medical aspirants were not being taken seriously by the government, the resolution stated.
The 38-year-old MPA demanded to upload the papers with answers on the website and to remove all obscure questions from the papers.
ایم ڈی کیٹ کے طلبہ پچھلے کئی روز سے احتجاج کر رہے ہیں۔حکومت طلبہ کے مسائل کو سنجیدہ نہیں لے رہی۔میں چند من پسند طلبہ کو ایکسٹرا نمبر جاری کرنے کی بھرپور مذمت کرتی ہوں۔میں نے ایم ڈی کیٹ کے تنازعے کے حوالے سے قرارداد پنجاب اسمبلی میں جمع کرا دی pic.twitter.com/Xhn1YpmjfL— Hina Parvez Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) December 26, 2020
Earlier, the vice-president of Pakistan Medical Commission Advocate Ali Raza on Tuesday has rejected claims by students that few questions in MDCAT were incorrectly marked.
Students also staged protests on Sunday across Pakistan, alleging irregularities and unfairness in the MDCAT exam conducted by PMC.
