MDCAT 2020: PMLN’s Hina Pervaiz Butt files resolution in PA seeking inquiry, rechecking
Web Desk
03:53 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
MDCAT 2020: PMLN’s Hina Pervaiz Butt files resolution in PA seeking inquiry, rechecking
Share

LAHORE – The PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt on Saturday has filed a resolution in the Punjab Assembly seeking the release of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) inquiry report and re-checking of papers in the presence of students.

The problems and demands of the medical aspirants were not being taken seriously by the government, the resolution stated.

The 38-year-old MPA demanded to upload the papers with answers on the website and to remove all obscure questions from the papers.

Earlier, the vice-president of Pakistan Medical Commission Advocate Ali Raza on Tuesday has rejected claims by students that few questions in MDCAT were incorrectly marked.

MDCAT 2020: PMC rejects students complaint over ... 12:04 PM | 22 Dec, 2020

LAHORE –The vice-president of Pakistan Medical Commission Advocate Ali Raza has rejected claims by students that ...

Students also staged protests on Sunday across Pakistan, alleging irregularities and unfairness in the MDCAT exam conducted by PMC.

MDCAT 2020 – Students across Pakistan protest ... 10:24 AM | 21 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – MDCAT aspirants staged protests all over Pakistan on Sunday against Pakistan Medical Commission ...

More From This Category
Sindh govt seeks to block release of Omar Sheikh ...
03:05 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
7 deer die at Bahawalpur zoo: report
02:02 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Terror Financing: JuD chief Hafiz Saeed jailed ...
01:37 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Man dies after wife sets him ablaze
01:03 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Pakistan to decide on school reopening in Jan 4 ...
12:29 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Masked burglars caught on camera hitting bridal ...
12:03 PM | 26 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bisconni Music - A Platform Celebrating “New” Music 
02:42 PM | 26 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr