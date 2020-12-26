Naval chief says armed forces fully prepared to deal nefarious designs against Pakistan 

05:13 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Naval chief says armed forces fully prepared to deal nefarious designs against Pakistan 
Share

KARACHI – Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi said Pakistan's Armed Forces are well aware of all sorts of nefarious designs and also fully prepared all the time to deal with them.

He was addressing 114th Midshipmen Passing out Parade at Pakistan Naval Academy on Saturday.

The Naval Chief said Pakistan is a peaceful country and desires friendly and cordial relations with its neighbors. However, he said, our desire for peace should not taken as weakness.

Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi said Pakistan Navy, armed with its modern equipment, is present and alert in the regional and international waters.

The commissioning parade comprised 120 Pakistani officers and 62 others from friendly countries.

On the occasion, the chief guest also distributed prizes among position holders.

More From This Category
At least two killed, several injured in ...
07:13 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
PDM demanding Army to topple PTI govt or remove ...
05:37 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
MDCAT 2020: PMLN’s Hina Pervaiz Butt files ...
03:53 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Sindh govt seeks to block release of Omar Sheikh ...
03:05 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
7 deer die at Bahawalpur zoo: report
02:02 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Terror Financing: JuD chief Hafiz Saeed jailed ...
01:37 PM | 26 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dulhan aur Aik Raat – Alizeh Shah stars in first-ever UrduFlix web series
06:53 PM | 26 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr