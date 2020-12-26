Naval chief says armed forces fully prepared to deal nefarious designs against Pakistan
KARACHI – Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi said Pakistan's Armed Forces are well aware of all sorts of nefarious designs and also fully prepared all the time to deal with them.
He was addressing 114th Midshipmen Passing out Parade at Pakistan Naval Academy on Saturday.
The Naval Chief said Pakistan is a peaceful country and desires friendly and cordial relations with its neighbors. However, he said, our desire for peace should not taken as weakness.
Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi said Pakistan Navy, armed with its modern equipment, is present and alert in the regional and international waters.
The commissioning parade comprised 120 Pakistani officers and 62 others from friendly countries.
On the occasion, the chief guest also distributed prizes among position holders.
